 Top
    Close photo mode

    PACE President considers contacts between Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations very important

    Contacts between the delegations at parliamentary level is important for the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Contacts between the delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) are crucial to the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs, it is stated by the President of PACE Anne Brasseur at a press conference in Strasbourg.

    Commenting on the question of the journalist A. Brasseur said that she sees a role of her structure in maintaining equal contact with the delegations of all countries included in its composition. She recalled that last week paid a visit to Azerbaijan, which in the current half year presides the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, and noted that in the near future she plans to visit Armenia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi