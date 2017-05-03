OSCE will hold next monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ On 4 May 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in Aghdam region.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative ambassador Andrzey Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Shuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.