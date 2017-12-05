OSCE will hold next ceasefire monitoring on frontline

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ On 6 December 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, near the village Kuropatkino (Khojavand region).

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ghenadie Petrica will carry out the monitoring exercise in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.