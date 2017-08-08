OSCE to hold next ceasefire monitoring on line of confrontation of troops

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 9, monitoring is planned to conduct on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops near Sarijali village of Aghdam region, under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Mikhail Olaru will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.