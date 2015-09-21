​OSCE to hold monitoring on the contact line of troops

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission will hold a monitoring on troops contact line near the Alibayli village of Azerbaijan`s Tovuz region on September 22.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, the monitoring will be held, on the Azerbaijani side, by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Hristo Hristov and Simon Tiller.

From the opposite side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Evgeny Sharov and Peter Swedberg.