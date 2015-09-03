OSCE to hold monitoring on the contact line of troops

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring at the contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops near the Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region planned on September 4 in accordance with the mandate of personal representative of the OSCE Chairman.

Report informs it was said by the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Field Assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman Simone Tiller and Peter Svedberg will conduct monitoring on the Azerbaijani side.