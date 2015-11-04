 Top
    OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of troops

    On Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be held by field assistants of Personal Representative of Chairperson-in-Office, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ OSCEto hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijan-Armenian troops. In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission will hold a monitoring on troops contact line at Terter district of Azerbaijan on November 5.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, on Azerbaijani side the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.

    From the opposite side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Yevgeni Sharov, Hristo Hristov and Peter Swedberg.

