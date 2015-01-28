 Top
    OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Ministry of Defense issued a statement on it

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 29, the monitoring is planned to hold on the contact line of the troops near Mazam village of Gazakh region, under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office. Report was informed by Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

    On Azerbaijan side, the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.

    On the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Christo Christov, Evgeny Sharov and Peter Swedberg.

