    OSCE to conduct monitoring on contact line

    Monitoring will take place on August 25 near Mazam village of Gazakh region

    Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, monitoring will be conducted on the contact line near Mazam village of Gazakh region on August 25.

    Report was said by the press service of the Defense Ministry.

    On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be held by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedberg.

    On the opposite side, monitoring will be conducted by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Simon Tiller and Evgeny Sharov.

