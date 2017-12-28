 Top
    OSCE Special Representative: April battles further reduced trust between sides in Karabakh

    Ambassador Günther Bächler said in his interview

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ “With respect to Nagorno-Karabakh, after the April battles in 2016, the little bit of confidence that was there is now challenged, too. The recent meeting of the presidents of Armenia and of Azerbaijan in Geneva is of course important and to some extent encouraging.

    Report informs, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, Ambassador Günther Bächler said in an interview with  the Armenian media.

    “However, just a bilateral meeting of the presidents will not automatically establish a process of negotiation”, he stressed.

