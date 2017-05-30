OSCE Secretary General to discuss Karabakh conflict settlement in Armenia

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier will pay an official visit to Armenia today.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian foreign ministry's press service said.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian. During his stay in Yerevan, L. Zannier will meet with president Serzh Sargsyan.

The meeting will discuss the OSCE relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on how to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Notably, OSCE office in Yerevan has opened in 2000 and closed in 2017.