OSCE Secretary General: “Recent deterioration of situation in the Karabakh conflict zone is a major concern”

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We must pay more attention to the unresolved conflicts in the OSCE area. The recent deterioration of the situation on the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a major concern."

Report informs, said OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier said at the annual conference on security issues in Vienna.

He stressed the need for the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of existing formats. L.Zannier also stressed the importance of achieving progress on security measures and building confidence between the parties.

"Strengthening the OSCE's monitoring on the ground can play a stabilizing role," said the Secretary General.