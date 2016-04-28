 Top
    OSCE Secretary General proposes establishment of a platform to prevent military incidents

    According to him, these agreements may include special procedures to study the incidents

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Secretary-General Lamberto Zannier has proposed the establishment of a new international platform to prevent military incidents. Report informs, L. Zannier said, speaking at a Moscow conference on international security.

    "We propose to create a new platform for the prevention of military incidents. We can use the organization that the countries could interact on a unilateral basis, on a regional basis, but most importantly to prevent the escalation", the OSCE Secretary General said.

    According to him, these agreements may include specific procedures for investigation of incidents, which would make the process more "institutional".

