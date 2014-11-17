OSCE representatives to go to region where helicopter shot down

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 18, the monitoring under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office is planned to hold on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops located near Marzili village of Aghdam region.

Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jiri Aberle, Simon Tiller, Peter Svedberg and the head of High Level Planning Group (Switzerland) Colonel Marcus Widmer.

On the opposite side, the monitoring will be held by Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Christo Christov, Evgeny Sharov and the representative of High-Level Planning Group Vitaly Belokon (Russia).