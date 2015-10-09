​OSCE representatives met with Azerbaijani citizen wounded by Armenians

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission will hold a monitoring on contact line of troops near Azerbaijan`s Gazakh region on October 9.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Due to thick fog, the team was unable to make visual contact and the monitoring was considered valid by radio communication.

Then, the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Yevgeni Sharov and Peter Swedberg met with residents of the village exposed by Armenian armed forces fire.

The representatives of international organizations, metwith Esmira Dursunova, and asked about her state of health. She was injured by Armenians on September 23.