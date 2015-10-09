 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​OSCE representatives met with Azerbaijani citizen wounded by Armenians

    No incident occurred during OSCE monitoring on contact line of troops

    Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission will hold a monitoring on contact line of troops near Azerbaijan`s Gazakh region on October 9.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Due to thick fog, the team was unable to make visual contact and the monitoring was considered valid by radio communication.

    Then, the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Yevgeni Sharov and Peter Swedberg met with residents of the village exposed by Armenian armed forces fire.

    The representatives of international organizations, metwith Esmira Dursunova, and asked about her state of health. She was injured by Armenians on September 23. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi