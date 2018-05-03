OSCE representatives carried out ceasefire monitoring exercise on Line of Contact

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Terter region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on May 3, ended with no incident.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Simon Tiller and a representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Nepokrytykh carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic, Martin Schuster and the head of the HLPG Colonel Vladimir Minarik carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.