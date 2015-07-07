 Top
    OSCE Personal Representative to hold monitoring on contact line of troops

    On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be conducted by OSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative's field assistants

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 8, monitoring is planned to hold on the contact line of the troops in Ashaghi Veysalli village of Khojavand region under the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

    Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be conducted by the field assistants ofOSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative, Evgeny Sharov and Peter Swedberg.

    On the opposite side, monitoring will be held by OSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative's field assistants Christo Christov and Jiri Aberle.

