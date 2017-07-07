OSCE PA accepts proposal of Azerbaijan: Territorial integrity, sovereignty and state borders are inviolable

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ At today's meeting of the Political Affairs and Security Committee of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) in Minsk, the draft resolution on "Enhancing mutual trust and cooperation for peace and prosperity in the OSCE region" was discussed.

Report informs, during the meeting the delegations from Azerbaijan and Armenia made proposals in connection with the introduction of additions to the draft resolution.

The proposal of the Armenian deputies to supplement the resolution with the principle of peoples for self-determination was rejected by the PACE.

Two important proposals of the Vice-President of the OSCE PA, Azay Guliyev, were adopted by the majority vote. In accordance with the changes in the 8th paragraph of the resolution proposed by Azay Guliyev, "Principles of conflict resolution in the OSCE area are noted and conflict resolution is required within the territorial integrity of the states involved in the conflict, borders recognized by the international community and sovereignty."

According to another amendment proposed by Azay Guliyev in paragraph 14 of the resolution, "Voluntary, safe, dignified and unhindered return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their native lands in the OSCE region is noted, and concern is expressed about the humanitarian situation of people deprived of their property rights."

The meeting of the committee continues its work today.