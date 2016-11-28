OSCE monitoring on line of confrontation ends without incident

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the Line of Confrontation, on the town Terter (Terter region) held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on November 28, ended with no incident.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The Personal Representative ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistant Jiri Aberle have carried out the monitoring from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Peter Svedberg have carried out the exercise in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.