    OSCE monitoring on front line ends without incident

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Kazakh region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on April 25, ended with no incident.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

    The monitoring was conducted by representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, and his field assistants Gennady Petrica andMartin Schuster

    On the Armenian side, the monitoring carried out by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Ognyen Yovic, Mikhail Olaru and Simon Tiller

