 Top
    Close photo mode

    OSCE monitoring on contact line of troops ends without incidents

    Monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE Personal Representative

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE held monitoring on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops. 

    Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 

    According to the report, under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, monitoring was held on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops near Ashaghi Veysalli village of Fizuli region today.

    Monitoring ended without incidents.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi