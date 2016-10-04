 Top
    OSCE Minsk Group waits for consent of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents to meet on Karabakh

    Warlick: At this time, date and place of the next meeting has not been determined

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group of the OSCE hopes for concent between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan - Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan on holding the next meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick said.

    "We hope that the Presidents will express their concent for next meeting. At this time, date and place of the next meeting has not been determined" he said.

    According to him, the co-chairs are working with the parties on settlement. 

