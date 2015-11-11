OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to hold consultations with Germany

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will hold consultations with Germany. Report informs, James Warlick, Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States posted on his Twitter page.

"We look forward today to consultations with Germany, the incoming chairman-in-office of the OSCE. Let's work togerther for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peace", J. Warlick writes.

Germany is a member of the OSCE Minsk Group and on January 1, 2016 this country to take the OSCE chairmanship for a year.