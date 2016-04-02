 Top
    OSCE Minsk Group to discuss situation on contact line in Vienna

    Maria Zakharova: 'Moscow has begun consultations with OSCE Minsk Group partners'

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group will discuss increased tension on the contact line in Nagorno Karabakh in the next meeting, which will be held in Vienna next week.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    According to the information, the co-chairs will inform the members of the OSCE Minsk Group on the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

    Spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Moscow has begun consultations with OSCE Minsk Group partners.

