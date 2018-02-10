 Top
    Close photo mode

    OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs visit territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia

    The negotiators met with the representative of the illegal separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) and Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk visited territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia.

    Report informs citing the News.am.

    As part of the trip, the negotiators met with the representative of the illegal separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh occupied by Armenia, Bako Sahakyan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi