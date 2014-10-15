OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 16, the monitoring is planned to be held on the contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops located near Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative. Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

On the Azerbaijani side the monitoring will be held by the field assistants of OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedberg. On the opposite side of the contact line the monitoring will be held by field assistants of OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Christo Christov and Simon Tiller.

On October 16, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Pierre (France), James Warlick (USA), as well as James Warlick’s assistant David Salvo, I.Popo’s assistant Elena Kravchenko are planning to cross to the opposite side from the part under the control of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces during the monitoring.