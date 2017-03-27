 Top
    OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on a visit to Armenia

    The mediators have met with Edward Nalbandian

    Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France), Richard Hoagland (USA) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

    The co-chairs presented the results of the meetings held earlier in Baku.

    The sides discussed the steps aimed at promoting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the importance to implement the agreements reached at summits in Vienna and St. Petersburg.

    Notably, mediators have visited Baku on March 11.

