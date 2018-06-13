OSCE Minsk group co-chairs meet with Armenian Foreign Minister

© news.am

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ / Armenian foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian met with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti, Andrew Scheffer and personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk in Yerevan, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

According to the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, during the meeting Zohrab Mnatsakanian stressed that the visit provides an opportunity to establish the first direct contact after the formation of the new Armenian government. The parties exchanged views on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement in detail and touched upon the possibility of promoting the negotiation process.