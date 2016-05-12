 Top
    OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs: 'Time has come for Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet'

    Our Foreign Ministers are prepared to facilitate this meeting next week in Vienna

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ "In light of the recent violence and the urgency of reducing tensions along the line of contact, we believe the time has come for the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet."

    Report informs, the joint statement of the Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

    "Our Foreign Ministers are prepared to facilitate this meeting next week in Vienna", the statement reads.

    "Their main objectives will be to reinforce the ceasefire regime, and to seek agreement on confidence-building measures that would create favorable conditions for resuming negotiations on a comprehensive settlement on the basis of elements and principles under discussion", the document says.

