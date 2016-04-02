OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement on situation on Line of Contact in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Ambassadors Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, James Warlick of the United States of America, and Pierre Andrieu of France) express grave concern over the reported large-scale ceasefire violations that are taking place along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Report informs.

"We strongly condemn the use of force and regret the senseless loss of life, including civilians.

The Co-Chairs call upon the sides to stop shooting and take all necessary measures to stabilize the situation on the ground. They reiterate that there is no alternative to a peaceful negotiated solution of the conflict and that war is not an option", - statement said.