    OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement on results of meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Co-Chairs: “The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere”

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group issued a statement following the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, held in Geneva today.

    Report informs, the mediators noted that, “the meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere.

    “The Presidents agreed to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and to take additional steps to reduce tensions on the Line of Contact.

    The Co-Chairs expressed their satisfaction with these direct talks, which took place after a long interval. They remain ready to work with the sides on mediating a peacefully negotiated settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. As a next step, the Co-Chairs will organize working sessions with the Ministers in the near future”, - the statement says.

