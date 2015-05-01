OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement after meetings with Azerbaijan and Armenia FMs

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement after meetings with Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs citing OSCE press-service.

According to the statement, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (Ambassadors Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, James Warlick of the United States of America, and Pierre Andrieu of France) traveled to Paris to meet with Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, and separately with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, also participated in the meetings.

'The Ministers reported on their respective President’s meeting with President of France Francois Hollande in Yerevan and Baku April 24-25. We stressed to each Minister the importance of the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan intensifying their dialogue, and continued preparations for the next presidential meeting later this year. The Ministers agreed to meet each other, together with the Co-Chairs, to shape the agenda for the Presidents’ discussion, and welcomed an upcoming visit to the region by the Co-Chairs' the statement said.

