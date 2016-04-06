 Top
    ​OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs arrive in Baku

    The personal representative of the OSCE Chairman Andrzej Kasprzyk also arrived

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, James Warlick (USA), Igor Popov (Russia), and Pierre Andriyo (France) arrived in Baku.

    Report informs, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also arrived in Baku.

    Today the mediators will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials, which will discuss escalation of the situation on the contactline.

    The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk will visit the zone of military escalation of the conflict, as soon as the situation allows.

    As previously reported, on April 9, the co-chairs will visit Yerevan.

