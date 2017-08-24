OSCE Minsk Group co-chair Richard Hoagland names his successor

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Andrew Schofer has been appointed the new US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Report informs citing the Voice of America, interim co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland said at a round table in Washington.

“I am happy to inform you that since Monday, the co-chair will be Andrew Schofer. He is a very experienced U.S. diplomat. He has held the position of charge d’Affaires at the U.S. Mission to international organizations in Vienna,” he noted.

In addition, Richard Hoagland said that he was retiring.