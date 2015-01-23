 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​OSCE Minsk group Co-chair calls Presidents to stop the violence along Contact Line

    Warlick underlines the inportance to commit to negotiations

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk group Co-chair James Warlick called the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to stop the violence along the Line of Contact. 

    Report informs, James Warlick wrote on his Twitter page: 'My appeal to the Presidents: stop the violence along the Line of Contact and commit to negotiations'.

    According to the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, Armenian reconnaissance and provocation groups attempted to cross the contact line. As a result 2 armenian militants were killed, Azerbaijani Armed Forces have no loss. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi