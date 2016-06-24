​OSCE Minsk Group calls the sides to honour the results of meetings in Vienna and St.Petersburg

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group call on the sides to honour the agreements which were reflected in the Joint Statements of the 16 May summit in Vienna and the 20 June summit in St. Petersburg.

Report informs that this was said in the joint statement of OSCE MG co-chairs.

“We urge Azerbaijan and Armenia to remove all remaining obstacles to expanding the Mission of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk. We also urge progress in substantive talks and on a proposal to establish an OSCE investigative mechanism. We will continue our engagement with the sides to advance all of these outcomes from the last two meetings between the Presidents”, - mediators said in the statement.