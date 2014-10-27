​OSCE Minsk Group сo-chairs arrive in Paris to attend the meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group arrived in Paris to attend the meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Report informs, this was issued on the official Twitter page of OSCE US co-chair of Minsk Group James Warlick.

"Hope this meeting will bring us closer to Nagorno Karabakh peace," stated the mediator.

French President Francois Hollande will host the regular meeting with Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan today in Paris. According to French media, the meeting will be held at the Elysee Palace.