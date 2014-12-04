OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries: Negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement should begin as soon as possible

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Heads of Delegation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries – Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Secretary of State of the United States John Kerry,­­ State Secretary for European Affairs of France Harlem Desir – remain strongly committed to a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Report informs, it is said in the statement of the Head of Delegations published today.

"There is no military solution, and we call on the sides to refrain from violence and work actively towards a lasting settlement"- the statement said.

They regretted regret the upsurge in violence in the past year along the Line of Contact and the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. "Military actions in July and August resulted in a significant loss of life, raised tensions and deepened mistrust between the sides. The sides must take additional actions to reinforce the ceasefire of 1994 and create a more favorable atmosphere for advancing peace talks".

"We appeal to all sides to demonstrate restraint to prevent further escalation"- The Head of delegations stated.

"The three meetings between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2014 at Sochi, Newport, and Paris have revitalized the most important channel of communication between the sides. We welcome the agreement by the Presidents in Paris to intensify dialogue in the coming year. It is time for the sides to overcome disagreements, restore confidence, and honour their commitment to enter into a negotiating process that can result in a settlement. They are expected to acknowledge that the basis for a comprehensive settlement are the elements and principles outlined in the joint statements by the Presidents of Russia, the United States, and France, especially those that were discussed during the last summit in Paris. Negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement under the auspices of the Co-Chair countries should begin as soon as possible.

We remain ready to work closely with the sides to reach a lasting settlement and open a new chapter of peace, but stress that the primary responsibility to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict rests with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan" - the statement said.