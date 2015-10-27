​OSCE MG Russian co-chair: We don't accept using of heavy weapons

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We discussed humanitarian issues, so the possibility of organizing meetings between the Armenian and Azerbaijani societies in this context."

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov told the reporters after a meeting with the head of the separatist regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Bako Sahakyan.

"The main issue of discussion was the situation at the contact line. We are concerned about the situation on the border as it is escalating, and heavy weaponry is used. We will discuss this issue with militants," said Igor Popov.