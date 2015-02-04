 Top
    ​OSCE MG discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh peace with Azerbaijani MPs

    James Warlick held meeting with Samad Seyidov and Asim Mollazade in Washington

    Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group US Co-Chair James Warlick held meeting with Azerbaijani officials Samad Seyidov and Asim Mollazade in Washington. Report informs citing the Twitter page of Mr. Warlick, the sides discussed prospects of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during the meeting.

    Mr. Seyidov and Mr. Mollazade arrived in Washington to participate in a conference organized by The Washington Time. This meeting devoted to the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United States.

