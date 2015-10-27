OSCE MG Co-chairs visited Khankendi

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group visited Khankendi in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

In Khankendi, co-chairs of OSCE MG James Warlick (USA), Igor Popov (Russia), Pierre Andrieu (France) and personal representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk met with the head of the separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh Bako Sahakyan. At the meeting, the co-chairs spoke on the course of Armenian-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

As expected, during the monitoring the mediators will pas the line of contact of troops and will arrive in Baku.