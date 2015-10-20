​OSCE MG Co-Chairs to visit the region next week

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group will visit the region next week. Report informs, it was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov today at a press conference.

According to him, on 26 October mediators will arrive in Yerevan and on October 28 they will hold a meeting in Baku.

Commenting on the question about the next meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Foreign Minister urged not to rush into this matter, recalling that it was discussed recently during a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York.