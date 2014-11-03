 Top
    Close photo mode

    OSCE MG Co-Chairs to meet with Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to prepare for next presidential meetings

    The meeting to take place on the margins of OSCE Ministerial Council

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk group Co-chairs will meet with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia next month. As Report was told by OSCE Minsk group Co-chair James Warlick, the meeting will take place on the margins of OSCE  Ministerial Council in Switzerland in December.

    According to J. Warlick, the Co-Chairs will meet with the Foreign Ministers to prepare for next year’s presidential meetings.

    He stressed that "the Co-Chairs will continue their close coordination with the Presidents and the Foreign Ministers, including at the OSCE Ministerial in December".

    The 21st meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council will be held in Basel, Switzerland on December 4-5. 


    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi