 Top
    Close photo mode

    OSCE MG Co-Chairs to meet with Azerbaijani officials today

    The mediators have arrived in Baku

    Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs arrived in Baku.

    Report informs, today the mediators will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

    The OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from the US Andrew Schofer has arrived in Baku earlier, on February 3.

    According to press secretary of Armenian foreign ministry Tigran Balayan, on February 8-9, the mediators will visit Armenia.

    The co-chairs will also visit the occupied territory of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi