​OSCE MG co-chairs: Incident during monitoring was a deliberate attempt to undermine progress of settlement

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ The incident during OSCE monitoring on contact line of troops was a deliberate attempt to undermine the progress of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, it stated in the joint statement of the OSCE Minsk Group on the visit to the region.

According to them, the parties have committed themselves to ensure the safety of personnel conducting the monitoring.

On October 27, fire was recorded when the mediators was holding the monitoring and crossed the contact line of troops.

The statement also says that the presidents of the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to hold a meeting with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group. The Co-Chairs stressed the danger of ceasefire violations on the contact line between the troops and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The mediators noted that "the use of heavy weapons is unacceptable and poses a serious danger to the civilian population."