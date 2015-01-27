OSCE MG Co-chairs express concern about incursions across Line of Contact

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Ambassadors Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, James Warlick of the United States of America, and Pierre Andrieu of France) met with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov today in Krakow. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, also participated in the meeting, Report informs citing the OSCE press-service.

During the meeting Co-chairs expressed 'serious concern about reported incursions across the Line of Contact and the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, resulting in casualties'. 'The rise in violence that began last year must stop for confidence to be restored and progress to be made in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. All sides must abide by the terms of the ceasefire agreement. Violence undermines efforts to bring about peace'- the statement says.

Co-chairs also discussed with the Minister possible next steps in the peace process, including comprehensive negotiations that can lead to a lasting settlement which would benefit all the people of the region, emphasized the importance of measures aimed at avoiding unintended incidents along the Line of Contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The mediators discussed the implementation at the earliest opportunity of the Presidents' agreement to exchange data on missing persons under the aegis of the ICRC.

The Co-Chairs plan to meet with Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian in the near future and then travel to the region.