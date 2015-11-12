OSCE MG co-chairs: Attempts to change format can break the talks

 Top
    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Considering the sensitivity of the talks, attempts to change the format or create a parallel mechanism can disrupt the process of talks and to impede progress in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict". Report informs, joint statement of the OSCE Minsk Group released today declares.

    The statement says that, despite the proposal to create a new format and working groups to resolve the conflict, "within the framework of the Minsk Group has a unique experience in mediation", and format of the OSCE Minsk Group" accepted by all parties and has the full confidence of the OSCE member states".

    The co-chairs also noted the willingness to cooperate with all international organizations that demonstrate an interest in finding a just and lasting settlement of the conflict.

    "We agree that the conflict has lasted too long. The sides should undertake all measures necessary to expedite a peaceful settlement", the statement reads.

    "The co-chairs will continue to render assistance to the parties, taking into consideration our mandate, approved by the OSCE. According to the OSCE mandate, our task is to promote a peaceful resolution of the conflict and in particular to facilitate negotiations on a comprehensive settlement. We are neither judges nor advocates for particular positions", the statement of mediators declares. 

