OSCE MG co-chair: We’ll visit region in spring for consultations with all involved parties

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ "I intend to work actively as an honest broker, hoping to create a dynamic that will eventually lead to a just and sustainable resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

Report informs, French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti said in his interview with Armenian Mediamax.

"I have known the Caucasus for many years (my first visit in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia, as a student on vacation, goes back to 1989), studied its rich and turbulent history, and have developed a feeling of proximity and admiration for all its people in their diversity", French co-chair said, adding that he had an opportunity to be at different times in contact with the ongoing work of the Minsk group in 1997-2002, as the diplomatic adviser to the French Prime minister Lionel Jospin.

S. Visconti noted that he was very inspired when the French foreign minister offered him the post: "It is indeed a very challenging job, but what is at stake here is peace, stability and prosperity for the people of the region, so this is worth every effort."

Speaking about the challenges in his future work as the OSCE MG co-chair, S. Visconti noted that the most difficult may be restoring trust and dialogue between the parties: “Everything has to be done to prevent any outbreak of violence or armed hostilities, because they harm everyone."

S. Visconti also said that so far there is no exact date of the visit of OSCE MG Co-chairs to the region: "In all probability, in spring time the co-chairs will visit the region to have a talk with the all involved parties."