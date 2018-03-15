OSCE holds next ceasefire monitoring on the frontline

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact (LOC) was held in the territory of Fuzuli region on March 15, in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller have carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Gennadi Petrica and Martin Schuster have carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

According to the ministry, the ceasefire exercise ended with no incident.