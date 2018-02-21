OSCE holds next ceasefire monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Qazakh region was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on February 21.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative Andrzey Kasprzyk, his field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller have carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic have carried out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

According to the ministry, the monitoring exercise has ended with no incident.